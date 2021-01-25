New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) On the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh's statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of the state and hoped that it keeps setting new standards of development and continues to contribute to the country's progress.

Himachal Pradesh was declared a state on January 25, 1971.

Best wishes to the people of the state on the completion of 50 years of full statehood, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"May the state, known for its natural beauty and beautiful tourist destinations, keep setting new standards of development and continue to contribute to the progress of the country," the prime minister said.

