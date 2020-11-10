New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to RSS ideologue Dattopant Thengadi on his birth centenary, saying he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to national progress.

Thengadi founded the RSS' key affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Also Read | Dhaka Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Pawan Kumar Jaiswal Wins, Elected as MLA.

"I bow to the great Dattopant Thengadi Ji on the special occasion of his birth centenary. He will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to national progress and welfare of our hardworking workers, who play a big role in India's economic growth," Modi tweeted.

Thengadi was born on this day in 1920 in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Morwa Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Ranvijay Sahu Wins, Elected as MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)