Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 28 (ANI): A Mohali court on Friday pronounced Pastor Bajinder Singh guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The court will announce the sentence on April 1.

Reacting to the verdict, the victim in the case said, "He (Bajinder) is a psycho and will do the same offense after coming out of jail, so I want him to stay in the prison. A lot of girls (victims) have won today. I request that DGP ensure our security since there is a possibility of attacks on us."

The victim's husband, who fought the case for seven years, welcomed the court's decision. "We struggled for seven years for this case. He (the convict) used to mislead the court and used to do foreign trips, while the court's orders didn't permit him to do so. Fake FIRs were filed on me, we were attacked, I spent six months in jail, and then I was determined to get him punished. We had faith in the judiciary. I want him to get severely punished. There were six accused, case on five of them has been dismissed and pastor Bajinder has been convicted. We welcome the court's decision," he said.

Advocate Anil Sagar, counsel for the victim, emphasised the need for exemplary punishment. "There is a punishment of 10-20 years for the offense of rape depending upon the circumstances of the case. In this case, I pray for the highest quantum because this person used to lure people in the name of religion. It is important to punish him exemplarily. I hope that after this, the girls who are facing such crimes will come forth and speak about the atrocities," he said.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against Pastor Bajinder Singh after a complaint was filed by a woman named Ranjeet Kaur, alleging assault on her, said Punjab police officials on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place after a prayer session, where Kaur claimed that she, along with others, was mistreated and physically assaulted.

Speaking on the matter, DSP Mohit Kumar Aggarwal stated, "The complainant Ranjeet Kaur and three to four other people have told us that after the prayers, they were treated rudely and assaulted. She has filed a complaint, and her statement has been recorded. Action will be taken accordingly."

Earlier, Kaur, narrating her ordeal, alleged that she was attacked when she tried to intervene in an assault on another individual present at the gathering. (ANI)

