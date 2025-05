Amroha (UP), May 5 (PTI) India national cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has allegedly received a death threat through email along with a demand for Rs 1 crore, officials said on Monday.

A case has been registered at the cyber police station, and an investigation is underway, Amroha police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said that the matter came to light following a complaint filed by a local resident, Haseeb Ahmed.

The SP said that according to the complaint, an email was received from a sender identified as Rajput Sindhar threatening to kill Mohammed Shami and a person named Prabhakara, along with a demand of Rs 1 crore," Anand said.

A local police official confirmed that following the threat, both the Amroha police and the crime branch have been put on alert. Efforts are underway to identify the sender and trace their location using digital forensics tools, the official added.

Shami, considered to be one of India's premier fast bowlers, is a native of Sahaspur Alinagar village in the Didauli Kotwali area of Amroha district.

