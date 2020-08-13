Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains lashed parts of Gurugram here on Thursday afternoon, causing waterlogging in several parts.

Visuals from Gurugram showed vehicles moving slowly and local residents wading through ankle-length rainwater on the streets.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had tweeted, "Moderate to Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours." (ANI)

