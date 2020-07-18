Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said that the Monsoon Session of the Assembly should be convened by the government as there are many issues that need to be discussed.

"If yajna can be organised (by the CM) in attendance of hundreds of people, why can't the Monsoon Session of the Assembly be convened?" Agnihotri said.

"The Session should be convened because there are many issues that need to be discussed," he added.

The meetings of Public Accounts, Estimates, Public Undertakings and Welfare Committees were held on July 17 and 18 in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat. (ANI)

