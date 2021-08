New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Following continued uproar by Opposition members, Rajya Sabha was Monday adjourned for the fifth time today till 4:00 pm.

Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, and other issues. Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 12 noon and when the House met again some opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House and began sloganeering and raised placards during the Question Hour. The Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 2 pm.

There was high drama in the house as opposition MPs again began sloganeering during a discussion on the farm laws and the House was adjourned again for 15 minutes.

The House met at 3:07 pm after a 15 minute break, following which Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time in the day.

Several Opposition MPs were seen dressed in black or with black bands tied on their arms to protest the suppression of their voices in Parliament by the government which they said was not giving them time to discuss the alleged use of Pegasus spyware and farmers' issues.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

