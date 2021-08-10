Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to be launched for iOS users next week. A couple of days ago, the company teased the BGMI iOS launch on its official Instagram handle. The poster showcases a question mark symbol with an apple placed below it. This hints that the BGMI iOS launch is not far away. Now, according to a report from InsideSport, the BGMI iOS version will be released on August 20, 2021. Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Launch Teased on Official Instagram Page.

BGMI for Android was launched on July 2, 2021 and looks like Krafton is gearing up to launch the battle royale game for iOS users. Just like the Android version, Krafton could first release BGMI's beta version to limited users.

The stable version will be announced after the beta release. However, Krafton has not shared any information regarding the release date of the BGMI iOS version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Vehicle (Photo Credits: BGMI)

Currently, the battle royale game is available for Android users only. Users can download the game by heading over to Google Play Store from their Android smartphone. System requirements to play the game includes Android version 5.1.1 or above, a minimum of 2GB RAM and a stable internet connection for uninterrupted gameplay.

