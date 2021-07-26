New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid an uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.

The House has been adjourned for the second time on Monday. Earlier it was adjourned till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha resumed on Monday on the fifth day of the Monsoon session. However, soon after the resumption of House, the opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the 'Pegasus Project' report and demanded a discussion on the matter.

The house members paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The members also congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

