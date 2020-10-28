Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma on Wednesday met the Ballabhgarh murder victim's family and assured them that the guilty will be punished.

Speaking to reporters here, Moolchand said, "I have assured the family that special investigation team has been formed and no matter how powerful the accused is, will be punished. The daughter of the city will get justice."

Earlier in the day, Moolchand met the victim's family in Ballabhghar.

A B.Com final year student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam.

In a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, the attacker was seen attempting to shove her into a car and when she resisted, he shot her at point blank range.

After shooting Tomar, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound.

Following this, the local residents and family members of the student staged a protest.

The attacker, Touseef, and his accomplice, Rehan, were arrested on Tuesday and sent to two days' police custody.

According to Ballabhghar ACP Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan, were apparently waiting in the car for Nikita to come out of the college. (ANI)

