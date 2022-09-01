New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) One suspect each has been detained in Kenya and Azerbaijan in connection with the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala and India is in touch with authorities in the two countries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this at a media briefing Thursday.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

