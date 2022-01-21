Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A person was held for attempting to steal valuables from a jewellery shop in Moradabad district, while another managed to flee the spot on Thursday night.

Two persons came to Verma Jewellers with an intent to steal valuables from the shop at Dalpatpur in Moradabad district.

Also Read | Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to Sign MoU on Plan to Revive Saraswati River.

"When resisted, the duo opened firing at the shop owner and the latter sustained bullet injuries on his shoulder. While resisting the robbery attempt, the shop owner attacked one of the assailants with an iron rod and he was injured," said Moradabad City SP Akhilesh Bhadoria. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)