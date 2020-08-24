Kohima, Aug 24 (PTI) For the tenth consecutive day on Monday, single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland as 102 people were cured of the disease and 28 tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The recovery rate in the state has increased to 64.51 per cent on Monday from 62.23 per cent on Sunday, he said.

Health department officials attributed the increasing number of recoveries to the dedicated care towards coronavirus positive cases and the immunity of patients.

During the day, Minister for Health and Family Welfare S Pangnyu Phom tweeted, "28 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 587 samples tested 24 in Kohima, 2 in Dimapur and one each in Longleng and Zunheboto districts.

"Also State reports 102 recoveries of COVID-19 patients 85 from Dimapur and 17 from Kohima." With the fresh infections, Nagalands coronavirus tally is 3,714, out of which 2,396 have recovered, 1,301 are active, 9 have died and 8 migrated to other states. As many as 56,901 samples have been tested, the official said. The northeastern state has been registering more recoveries than new cases since August 15

During the last 10 days, 1,198 COVID-19 patients have recovered against the detection of 392 positive cases.

Dimapur has the maximum number of active cases at 672, followed by Kohima at 476, Zunheboto at 61, Tuensang at seven, Wokha at four, Mokokchung at three, Longleng at two and one each in Peren and Kiphire districts.

The COVID-19 positive cases detected on Monday include 20 traced contacts, six returnees and two armed force personnel, the health official said.

Asked about the treatment being administered to patients leading to significant recoveries, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Nyan Kikon said, "with no vaccine or medicine available so far for the deadly virus, no super treatment is being provided to the patients in COVID-19 hospitals and care centres. "They are given hydroxychloroquine and vitamins with proper diet to help them recover.

"The credit goes to all the frontline workers ranging from sanitation workers for maintaining a hygienic environment, to police personnel for providing required security in quarantine centres, COVID-19 hospitals and care centres, besides nurses and doctors for their care towards the patients."

