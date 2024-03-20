New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): More than 1500 students joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Mashaal Juloos in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday night. The Juloos was organised as part of the campaign ahead of the student union polls in the university.

The Mashal Juloos started from Ganga Dhaba of JNU to the Chandrabhaga hostel in which hundreds of students from different departments of JNU participated.

Also Read | Double Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Two Minor Children Brutally Murdered by Neighbour in Budaun, Tension Grips City.

The torch march was taken out under the leadership of ABVP president candidate Umesh Chandra Ajmira, vice president candidate Deepika Sharma, secretary candidate Arjun Anand and joint secretary candidate Govind Dangi, who participated in the Bharat Mata Yatra. The JNU campus was filled with slogans like Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

"Today we took out a huge Mashal Juloos from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University in which a large number of students participated. It is clear from the crowd gathered in this Mashal Juloos that the leftists are going to be wiped out from JNU and the Vidyarthi Parishad is coming with strength on all four seats in the JNU Student Union elections," ABVP JNU Unit Secretary Vikas Patel said.

Also Read | Zomato Pure Veg Mode, Pure Veg Fleet: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says 'Will Roll Back This Decision if It Sees Negative Social Repercussions'.

The ABVP announced the names of its candidates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union elections for the posts of President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary, an official statement said on Saturday.

Apart from President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, ABVP has also announced the names of its candidates for the posts of 42 counsellors, the release added.

The election of these 42 counsellors will be held in 16 schools and many special combined centres.

The presidential debates are to be held on March 20 and elections are to be held on March 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)