New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has exceeded 16.71 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It said 2,96,289 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Friday and cumulatively 14,78,865 people across 30 states and union territories.

The total number of doses administered so far stands at 16,71,64,452, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 95,19,788 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,28,032 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,38,49,396 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 76,31,653 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 14,78,865 people in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose, it said.

Besides, 5,46,94,917 and 58,29,433 beneficiaries in the 45 to 60 age group have taken the first and second dose respectively, while 5,34,89,421 and 1,42,42,947 beneficiaries above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, it added.

According to a provisional report, 21,27,057 doses were administered on Friday, the 112th day of the vaccination drive. As many as 9,14,322 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 12,12,735 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

"The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the ministry said.

