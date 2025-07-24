New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Minister of State in the Civil Aviation Ministry, Murlidhar Mohol, on Thursday said that since 2021, more than 2,000 technical defects have been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, out of which 183 have been reported in the year 2025 till July 21.

Responding to questions of Congress MP Anto Antony, BJP MP K Sudhakar, Congress MP Adoor Prakash and Congress MP Jyotsana Charandas Mahant on number of defects reported and recorded for commercial airlines operating in India since 2021, Minister of State in the Civil Aviation Ministery in a written response said, 'A total number of 183 technical defects in airlines are reported to DGCA till 21st July 2025. Air India and Air India Express together reported 85 technical defects, while Indigo and Akasa Air reported 62 and 28 technical defects, respectively. Spice Jet also reported 8 technical defects.'

Following the accident, the DGCA intensified its checks and inspections of critical safety components to identify and rectify immediate systemic issues.

DGCA continuously reviews and updates its surveillance methodology based on risk assessment, operator performance, fleet performance and global best practices such as the guidelines issued by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), the statement added.

In 2021, the total number of technical defects reported was 514. In the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, the technical defects reported were 528, 448, 421, and 183, respectively, by the Indian airlines included: Alliance Air, Indigo, SpiceJet, Tata Asia Airlines Ltd (Vistara), Air India, Air India Express, and Akasa Air.

Additionally, 3925 complaints by passengers have been received by the DGCA as of July 14, 2025. (ANI)

