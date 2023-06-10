Latur, Jun 10 (PTI) More than 400 gram panchayat members in Latur in Maharashtra could face action for not submitting caste certificates within a stipulated time period after getting elected as per an order issued by district collector Prithviraj BP, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Hides His Identity to Befriend Hindu Woman, Arrested After He Threatens to Share Her Obscene Videos and Photos; No ‘Love Jihad’ Angle, Say Police.

There are 786 grams panchayats in the district, he said, adding that elections in 408 were held on January 15, 2021 and results were declared on January 18 that year.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Poll Promises, Says 'Will Do What We Had Said'.

"Those members who belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes categories were supposed to submit caste certificates by January 17 this year but they did not. These 410 members will face action, including losing membership, under the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act," he said.

The 410 members include 109 from Nilanga, 109 from Udgir, 77 from Deoni, 59 from Ahmedpur, 41 from Renapur and 13 from Jalkoat, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)