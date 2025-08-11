New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Under the Youth Parliament Programme of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, various Youth Parliament Competitions for Delhi schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Universities/Colleges have been organised in which more than 5 lakh students have participated so far.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, provided this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

These competitions are not organised on a state-wise basis, but according to the organisational structure of the respective parent stakeholder organisations.

To improve the accessibility and the impact of Youth Parliament Programme of the Ministry to hitherto untouched sections and corners of the country, a web-portal of National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) has been made available to all the educational institutions/groups/citizens of the country to participate in the portal through Institutional Participation and Group Participation for conducting Youth Parliament Sittings and Individual Participation through quiz, based on the theme of 'Bharatiya Democracy in Action'.

Educational institutions/groups can organise Youth Parliament sittings according to the guidelines available on the portal, upload event videos, photos, etc., and obtain digital certificates from the portal.

The digital material as e-training resources viz. Literature on Youth Parliament, Model Debate, Model Questions, Model List of Business, Model Scripts, Video Tutorials, etc. are available as training resources on the web-portal of NYPS, which may be accessed at www.nyps.mpa.gov.in (ANI)

