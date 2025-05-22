New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): After experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms late Wednesday night, the national capital is likely to experience similar weather for the next two days.

While speaking with ANI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, Akhil Srivastava, said, "Delhi may witness thunderstorms and light to very light rain in the next 2 days."

"The maximum temperature will be between 38°C to 40°C," he further added, noting that Wednesday's thunderstorm activity was the result of "a cyclonic circulation".

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in western Rajasthan for the next three days. Eastern Rajasthan may also experience heatwave conditions during this period. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana could also see heat waves over the next two days.

A low-pressure area has formed over South Konkan, near the coast of Goa and the East Central Arabian Sea, Srivastava told ANI.

Srivastava said that this weather system may turn into a depression within the next 36 hours. "It can intensify and move northwards," he said, adding that the system is expected to affect the weather along the West Coast in the coming days.

Due to this, the IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region for the next three days. "Heavy to very heavy rain may also occur in the adjoining areas of Central Maharashtra and the West Coast," Srivastava said.

Earlier in the day, the weather department reported heavy rainfall across several states from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday to 5:30 AM IST on Friday.

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days. (ANI)

