New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The morning Aarti was held at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the fourth day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival on Wednesday.

Today, the fourth and fifth day of Navratri will be celebrated, and Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Kushmanda and Mata Skandamata.

Goddess Kushmanda is regarded as the supreme divinity of the solar system in Hindu philosophy. Worshipping Mata Kushmanda gives all of her followers the ability to combat all illnesses, sorrows and imperfections.

Goddess Skandamata was trained by Goddess Parvati. Hence, the fifth form of Goddess Durga is called Skandamata. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Skandamata fulfils all the wishes of devotees and brings happiness in life and the wishes of having children get fulfilled.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel is presenting a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation. (ANI)

