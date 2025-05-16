Patna, May 16 (PTI) The mortal remains of BSF jawan Manish Kumar, who was killed in Pakistani firing in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, arrived at Patna airport on Friday evening.

After a guard of honour by the security personnel and wreath-laying ceremony at the airport, the body was taken to his home at Koakol village in Nawada district.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at his native place. His family members received the body at the airport.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, several state ministers and senior officials were present at the airport and they laid wreaths.

In a post on X, Sinha, said, "A heartfelt tribute was paid to the brave son of Mother India, martyred soldier Manish Kumar. He has not only made Bihar but the entire country proud."

"This is not just the loss of an individual but of the entire nation. His bravery, patriotism, and sacrifice will continue to inspire us forever. We pray to God to grant the family of martyr Manish ji the strength to bear this immense grief," he added.

