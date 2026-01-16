New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and held wide-ranging discussions aimed at further strengthening the Strategic Partnership.

"Pleased to meet H.E. Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of Egypt, and held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening - Strategic Partnership. Discussions also covered forthcoming India-Arab Foreign Ministerial Meeting, strengthening of India-Egypt collaboration in pharmaceuticals & healthcare, trade, investments, technology & tourism," MoS Singh posted on X.

MoS Singh also met the Minister of Local Development & Environment.

"Had an engaging meeting with H. E. Dr.Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development & Environment.Discussions focused on strengthening - bilateral collaboration in areas of sustainable development, climate financing, cooperation in renewable energy& green transition including the cooperation in multilateral fora," The Minister added on X.

Held productive conversation in the domains of Rural Development, Waste Management, Plastic Recycling& management practices, energy generation, agriculture & irrigation practices, he added in his post.

In October 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, marking a new phase in the deepening partnership between the two nations.

India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilisations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times.

The joint announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the Ambassadorial level was made on 18 August 1947. Both countries have cooperated closely in multilateral fora and were the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961.

Since the 1980's, there have been regular high-level bilateral visits between India and Egypt. (ANI)

