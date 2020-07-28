New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 Health Centre at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Sarita Vihar to review arrangements for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

Ayurveda, the traditional medicine system of India, has a huge potential in preventive and curative healthcare of this pandemic, the minister said during the visit.

"Majority of the patients admitted in CHC were administered stand-alone Ayurveda treatment protocol, including diet and Yoga.

"Patients were discharged at good health showing hundred percent recoveries without complications during the treatment period with SPO2 more than 90 per cent. No aggravation of symptoms was observed. It is also observed that there has been zero per cent mortality till now in admitted patients," a statement by the AYUSH ministry said.

All were tested negative before discharge, it added.

The minister interacted with doctors and enquired about the wellbeing of the patients at the centre. He sought their feedback on the facilities available and the results of treatment by Ayurvedic medicines, the statement said.

"The minister expressed satisfaction with the services provided by AIIA in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the spirit, enthusiasm, courage and efforts of the whole team of AIIA in providing care to the COVID-positive patients on the basis of principles of Ayurveda is praiseworthy.

"AIIA is playing an exemplary role in providing holistic care through individualized Ayurveda Medicine, diet, Yoga and relaxation techniques to COVID 19 patients across India," the statement said.

The minister further said all the patients at CHC developed a positive approach towards life and were very satisfied with the transformation within them.

This will help them not only in overcoming the disease but also in other phases of their lives, he said. The minister congratulated the whole team of AIIA for its exemplary role in treating COVID-19 patients through holistic Ayurveda care, the statement said.

The minister also visited the free COVID-19 testing centre at the facility.

