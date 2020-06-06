India News | Mosques in Ernakulam, Kochi Areas to Remain Closed for Public

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): Ernakulam Central Joint Mahallu Co-ordination Committee and Kochi Taluk Central Jamaath Council have decided not to open the mosques in Ernakulam city and in Kochi taluk for the public even though the government has allowed relaxation for places of worship.

Mosques in Ernakulam city will remain shut for some more days, according to Ernakulam Central Joint Mahallu Co-ordination Committee.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: India Has Overtaken Spain to Become 5th Worst-Hit Nation by COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Johns Hopkins University.

Mosques in Kochi taluk will remain shut till June 30, according to Kochi Taluk Central Jamaath Council's press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)