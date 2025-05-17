Mathura (UP), May 17 (PTI) A day after 90 Bangladeshi nationals, including children, were apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district for alleged illegal stay in India, police on Saturday said many of them were living in the country for more than a decade, with some even obtaining PAN and Aadhaar cards as proof of residence.

The Bangladeshi nationals, including 37 men, 31 women and 22 children, were taken into custody from local brickyards at Khajpur village under the Naujheel police station limits, police said.

“They had come to Mathura three-four months ago,” SSP Shlok Kumar said.

Police have booked the adult men and women under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other sections of BNS on the instruction of the district magistrate.

Police also seized 31 mobile phones, one PAN card, two original Aadhaar cards and four photocopies during the operation, Kumar said.

During interrogation, it was found that many of them were living illegally in India for more than a decade, the SSP said.

"They came to Mathura via Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

According to police, all the Bangladeshi nationals belonged to Kudigram district in Bangladesh.

