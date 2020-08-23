Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Praising Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi for their sacrifice for people and the party, Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that most Congress workers would like to see the latter take over and lead the party.

"Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the greater good of the people and the party. It's now time to build consensus and consolidate. Our future is stronger when we're united. Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul ji take over and lead the party," Congress MLA Pilot said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false.

"Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Surjewala told ANI.

Earlier, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said he reiterates his demand to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of the party to Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared only of him.

"In an earlier video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi at this moment to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared only of Rahul Gandhi," Assam Congress president Ripun Bora told ANI.

Just before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, an internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party.

Reportedly several senior Congress leaders have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee. (ANI)

