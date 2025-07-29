New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday termed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a philosophical document aimed at universalising world-class education, and noted that it has emerged as the most "crucial" pathway to "Viksit Bharat".

His post came as the NEP, initiated by the Union government in 2020, marked its fifth anniversary on Tuesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Issues New Social Media Guidelines, State Employees Barred From Publicly Criticising Govt Policies on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and More.

https://x.com/dpradhanbjp/status/1950012775431893258

"29th July is a significant day for all of us," he posted on X, adding that NEP 2020 was launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago.

Also Read | Fact Check: Were Bengali-Speaking Woman and Her Child Assaulted by Cops in Delhi? Police Term Mamata Banerjee's Claims Baseless, Say 'Viral Video Is Fabricated'.

"A philosophical document to universalise world-class education, bring out the capabilities of every learner and prepare our population for the 21st century and beyond, NEP 2020 is fostering creativity, critical thinking and innovation, realising aspirations and transforming our education across all fronts. Today, as we complete the 5th year of NEP implementation, NEP 2020 has emerged as the most-crucial pathway to Viksit Bharat"

"I congratulate everyone on #5YearsOfNEP2020. Let us remain committed to implementing the NEP in letter and spirit for transforming India into a vibrant knowledge economy," the post added.

On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NER) 2020, introducing major reforms in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provisions for multiple entry and exit points.

NEP 2020 includes imparting vocational education from class 6 onwards, a progress card in place of the report card, 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 structure, multidisciplinary education with easy entry/exit options and an academic bank of credit

The policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines, including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)