Most Migrant Labourers Returned to Their Homes, Says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

New Delhi, June 15: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday said that most migrant labourers who travelled back to their respective states in wake of the coronavirus induced lockdown have reached their homes.

"Most migrant workers have reached their home destinations. We continue to coordinate with the state governments to send back remaining migrant workers," said Yadav in a virtual press conference.

He added: "The Government of India along with the state governments have been working to combat the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic". Yadav further informed that with the help of India Post, the Railways were able to begin a door-to-door service.

"During this lockdown, we started the services of timetable parcel trains and from May close to 4,022 trains have been operated of which, 3,911 trains were timetable parcel trains," he said.

