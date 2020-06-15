Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Most Migrant Labourers Returned to Their Homes, Says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:07 PM IST
A+
A-
Most Migrant Labourers Returned to Their Homes, Says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav
Migrant workers (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 15: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday said that most migrant labourers who travelled back to their respective states in wake of the coronavirus induced lockdown have reached their homes.

"Most migrant workers have reached their home destinations. We continue to coordinate with the state governments to send back remaining migrant workers," said Yadav in a virtual press conference. Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021.

He added: "The Government of India along with the state governments have been working to combat the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic". Yadav further informed that with the help of India Post, the Railways were able to begin a door-to-door service. Also Read | IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"During this lockdown, we started the services of timetable parcel trains and from May close to 4,022 trains have been operated of which, 3,911 trains were timetable parcel trains," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus COVID 19 home destination India Post Indian Railways Lockdown Migrant Workers Pandemic railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav
You might also like
Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government’s Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government’s Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'
News

Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'
Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
News

Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
News

Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901
News

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901
ICMR Study Saying Peak of COVID-19 in India Is Shifted to Mid-November? Fact Check by PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News
Fact Check

ICMR Study Saying Peak of COVID-19 in India Is Shifted to Mid-November? Fact Check by PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News
Gaurav Taneja, Pilot Terminated by AirAsia, Shares His Side of The Story on His YouTube Page FlyingBeast, Raises Several Questions; Watch Video
News

Gaurav Taneja, Pilot Terminated by AirAsia, Shares His Side of The Story on His YouTube Page FlyingBeast, Raises Several Questions; Watch Video
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement