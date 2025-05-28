Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Naxal activity in Bastar and many regions of India has "reduced significantly" as a result of carrying out operations against the banned and "illegal" CPI-M outfit, a police official said on Wednesday.

Inspector General (IG) of police, Bastar, P Sundarraj told ANI, "As a result of carrying out operations against the banned and illegal CPI-M outfit, Naxal activity in Basatar and many regions of India has reduced significantly... 4 districts of Bastar sub-division, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Kanker were identified as the most affected LWE districts... 6 districts of Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, Dhamtari, and Rajnandgaon, will be specially monitored by us for any kind of resurgence".

Also Read | Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit: Lokpal Gives Clean Chit to Former SEBI Chief on Hindenburg Research Report, Calls Charges Baseless.

The IG stated that most of the districts in Chhattisgarh are seeing a drop in naxal activity.

"In the country, only 18 districts are Naxal-affected and 28 districts are included in the list of districts of maximum thrust... District of maximum thrust means that naxal activity in the district has reduced to a great extent, but strict observations are still required... Most of the districts in Chhattisgarh are seeing a drop in naxal activity...," he said.

Also Read | Controversial Facebook Post on Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Film Director Akhil Marar.

Meanwhile, in a major success for the Chhattisgarh government's anti-Naxal campaign, 18 Naxals, including four members of the dreaded Battalion No. 1, surrendered before the police in Sukma district on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the surrender took place under the influence of the state government's rehabilitation initiative, Niyad Nellanar.

The surrender came as a boost to ongoing efforts in South Bastar, a region long affected by Naxal violence. Among the 18 who surrendered, several were known to be active in four different Naxal battalions, according to the police.

Earlier, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said, "Influenced by 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, 18 naxals have surrendered today. Four naxalites are associated with Battalion No. 1. Naxalites belonging to 4 battalions have surrendered. Naxalites active in South Bastar have also surrendered."

The SP further assured that the surrendered militants would receive full support and rehabilitation benefits under the government's surrender policy.

"As they have surrendered, they will get all the benefits of the schemes functioning under the state government... I appeal to all the naxals to surrender," Chavan added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)