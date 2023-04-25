Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) A woman and her 13-year-old daughter drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nagina (36) and her daughter Poonam, sub-inspector Gaurav Kumar said.

Also Read | Chrisann Pereira Arrested: UAE Jails Sadak 2 Actress in 'Planted' Drugs Case, Kin To Appeal to PM Narendra Modi, MEA.

The mother-daughter duo had gone to graze goats in Pachaura village when Poonam suddenly slipped and fell into the pond, he said.

In an attempt to save her daughter, Nagina jumped into the pond but both of them drowned, he said

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Found Dead on Railway Track Between Vashi and Sanpada Stations; Murder Case Registered.

The bodies were fished out of the pond and sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)