New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, has shown improvement in his health condition and has been shifted from ICU to a private room in AIIMS.

"Wish Motilal Voraji a speedy recovery. Thankfully, he is better now and the hospital has moved him from ICU to the private Room," AICC secretary Vineet Punia said in a tweet.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradeesh, Vora retired as Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh in April this year. (ANI)

