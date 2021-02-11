Bhopal, Feb 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,57,068 on Thursday after the state recorded 169 new cases, health department officials said.

With one more coronavirus-related fatality registered during the past 24 hours, the statewide death count increased to 3,828, they said.

As many as 20 districts of the state did not record any fresh coronavirus case on Wednesday, they said.

A total of 199 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the state's recovery count to 2,51,320, the officials said.

Of the 169 new cases, Indore recorded 33 and Bhopal 47.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,842, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 43,140 with 617 fatalities, they said.

Bhopal now has 610 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 308.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,57,068, new cases 169, death toll 3,828, recovered 2,51,320, active cases 1,920, number of tests done so far 55,28,920. PTI

