Indore/Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Two businessmen in Madhya Pradesh received extortion threat calls in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and lodged complaints with the police, officials said on Friday.

The first incident was reported in Indore district, where Rs 5 crores was demanded in the complaint, while the second incident occurred in Ashoknagar district, where Rs 10 crores was demanded.

Indore rural Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary told ANI, "A local businessman's son submitted an application at the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) office, Mhow, that he received an extortion threat call in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crores. The police are seriously investigating the matter and checking all the aspects, including call details, in coordination with the cyber cell."

The officer said that further action would be initiated based on the probe report, adding that the Indore rural cyber team is investigating and that the complainant received the call via WhatsApp.

The police are gathering more details and exploring all possible angles of the matter, as fake rumours can be used to threaten people. Since the matter concerns a gang, the police are taking it seriously and investigating the issue, he added.

In the second incident, Ashoknagar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ganjendra Singh Kawar said that a local businessman submitted an application to the police, alleging that he had received a threatening voice message purporting to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding money.

"A businessman submitted an application at Kotwali police station in which he stated that he received a threatening voice mail from a gang (Lawrence Bishnoi) and demanded money. The matter is being investigated by the Kotwali police station, and action will be taken accordingly," ASP Kawar told ANI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added (ANI).

