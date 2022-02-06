Betul, Feb 6 (PTI) A 21-year-old man and a teen boy died after being hit by a train while clicking selfies on a railway bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the railway bridge on Machana River on Saturday, Shahpur police station in charge Shivnarayan Mukati said.

"Mukesh Uike and Manil Marskole (19) had left their homes to attend a wedding ceremony at around 3 pm on Saturday. They were hit by the Bagmati Express while clicking selfies," Mukati said.

