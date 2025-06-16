Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The COVID-19 cases have raised an alarm in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after two patients undergoing treatment here died and 106 people tested positive for the disease alone in June month so far.

Both the patients were residents of Khargone and Ratlam district and they were undergoing treatment in Indore district, a health officer said.

There are a total of 71 active cases in Indore so far, including two positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The health and district administration are on alert and making all adequate preparations in the district.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani told ANI, "There are two positive cases reported in the last 24 hours through RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test. So far, there are 71 active cases and 106 positive cases reported in June month in the district. Two patients who died here were residents of Khargone and Ratlam districts. Both of them came with comorbidity and were undergoing treatment here."

There isn't any panic situation with Covid-19 as of now, only elderly people who are having comorbidity, infected with diabetes, blood pressure or asthma, need to be careful. They are advised to follow the covid protocols and are instructed not to visit crowded places unnecessarily, the CMHO said.

"If we talk about our preparation, then the Collector and Divisional Commissioner have held different meetings and reviewed the preparedness for Covid-19. The number of beds, oxygen beds and other stuff at private hospitals were also reviewed across the district and division. We have made all the arrangements and necessary medicines are also available here," he added.

All the patients are in home isolation and no admission is reported as of now, CMHO Hasani said. (ANI)

