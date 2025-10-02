Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Two people died while four others were injured after a tractor loaded with people overturned and plunged into the Chambal River near Narsingha village, 35 kilometres from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the officials, the incident occurred during the immersion of an idol in the river. A tractor-trolley carrying 12 devotees fell into the river while crossing a bridge.

One of the injured individuals has been referred to Indore for further treatment, and one devotee is still missing.

According to SDM Devendra Parasar, 11 of the 12 children have been rescued, and the district team is currently searching for the remaining child.

" A tractor with some children on it was near the bridge...The children started the tractor, and it broke the railing and fell off. 11 out of 12 children have been rescued, and the district team is searching for one child." Parasar told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

