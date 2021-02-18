Bhopal, Feb 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 241 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,58,574, while two more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,844, the state health department said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from 18 of the 52 districts in the state, it said.

Rajgarh and Katni districts reported the death of one COVID-19 patient each, the department said.

A total of 193 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,52,821, the department said.

With 95 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 58,364, while Bhopal's tally rose to 43,462 with the addition of 48 more patients.

Indore has so far reported 927 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Bhopal is now left with 526 active cases, while Indore has 435 COVID-19 patients under treatment, the department said.

With 14,576 new tests, the number of samples examined for detection of coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh rose to 56,32,931.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,58,574, new cases 241, death toll 3,844, recovered 2,52,821, active cases 1,909, number of tests so far 56,32,931.

