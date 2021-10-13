Betul, Oct 13 (PTI) Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended following a complaint of allegedly indulging in indecent conversation with a woman over phone in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said.

The woman's husband submitted a complaint to Betul's Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad, alleging that the three personnel used to have long, objectionable and indecent conversations with his wife over phone, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Namrata Sondhia said on Tuesday.

This would lead to fights between the complainant and his wife, the official said.

After an inquiry into the complaint by a senior official and verification of facts, the SP on Tuesday suspended sub-inspector Amit Pawar, head constable Balram Saryam and constable Aditya Bele, all posted at Amla police station here, she said.

Following their suspension, the three personnel were attached to the Police Rakshit Kendra in Betul, the official said.

