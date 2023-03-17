Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A three-day International Ramayan Convention started at Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

The convention is being organised by Ramayana Centre, Tulsi Manas Bhavan Samiti and an American organisation. Around 80 researchers across the world have registered themselves for the convention.

Of these researchers, about 70 researchers are bringing their research papers and they will present them in this International Ramayana Convention. Positive references regarding Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas will be discussed in this convention.

President of Tulsi Manas Bhawan Sanstha, Raghunandan Sharma said, "We will discuss positive references regarding Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas. We do not pay attention to critics or those who spread negativity."

About 700 researchers across the globe are associated with the Bhopal-based Ramayana Center, who have done research on Ramayana. The Ramayana Center has prepared a database of about 7000 such storytellers, whose livelihood runs only on Ramkatha.

Director of the Ramayana Center, Dr Rajesh Srivastava said, "I have a compilation of more than 300 Ramayanas on which different people have done research. There are many such incidents which we get to see in storytellers and Ramlila, but no one knows where they are available. The Ramayana Centre has so far conducted more than 100 online and offline seminars. Through which the right information is reaching the people." (ANI)

