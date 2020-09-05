Bhopal, Sep 4 (PTI) Forty-four people were detained while demanding jobs during a protest in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The incident took place while the Congress' 'Rozgar Do' (give jobs) campaign was kicked off in the state by Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV.

"We detained 44 people belonging to Berozgar Yuva Manch and some other organisations for holding a protest without taking permission and obstructing the pathway," Bhopal Zone 1 additional superintendent of police Rajat Saklecha told PTI.

He said some of the organisations had applied for permission for the protest but it was denied due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Forty-four protesters were booked and released after they furnished personal bonds," he added.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta claimed police baton charged the protesters, and that a woman sustained a head injury.

Saklecha denied police resorted to lathi charge.

Meanwhile, Srinivas said the Rozgar Do campaign will have signature, missed call and post card drives seeking employment from the government.

He said 14 crore jobs had been lost in the country under the NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, protesters demanded recruitment in MP police and increase in age limit of candidates to 37 due to delay in holding recruitment drives.

Congress RS member Digvijay Singh and party MLA P C Sharma also reached the protest site.

