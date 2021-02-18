Bhopal, Feb 18 (PTI) Two days after 51 passengers were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, transport commissioner Govind Singh Rajput on Thursday inspected two dozen buses plying on Bhopal-Hoshangabad and Bhopal-Raisen routes.

He canceled fitness certificates of six buses while 11 passenger buses were impounded on the spot and fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 were imposed on the owners of five buses for violation of various rules, an official said.

Passengers traveling by impounded vehicles were sent to their destinations by hiring other buses.

At least 51 persons died when an overcrowded private bus fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday.

Rajput is under fire from opposition Congress for not rushing to Sidhi after the incident.

MP BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said the Congress should not do politics on the issue.

