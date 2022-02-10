Indore, Feb 10 (PTI) A manager of Aavantika Gas Limited (AGL) was allegedly caught here while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor by the CBI, said an official.

AGL, a joint venture of Central PSUs Gail India and Hindustan Petroleum, supplies natural gas for domestic and industrial consumption in some cities of Madhya Pradesh including Indore.

Vijay Shukla, the accused, allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 from a contractor to clear pending bills of around Rs 26 lakh, following which the latter lodged a complaint with the central agency.

A trap was laid, and Shukla was caught while allegedly accepting the first tranche of Rs 15,000 on Wednesday, said the CBI official.

After the trap, Shukla's office and residence were also searched.

He was produced before the court on Thursday which sent him in CBI custody for two days.

