Bhopal, November 14: Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said.

He was 85.

Sarang, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh governemnt.

