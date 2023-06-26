Bhopal, Jun 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said the only agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state was to abuse him.

Assembly polls are scheduled for the end of the year in MP.

"No matter how much the BJP abuses me, I will continue to get the love of the people. The BJP should talk about its tenure and its achievements. They are not doing this. Their only agenda is to abuse Kamal Nath," he told reporters.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday, the senior Congress leader said the PM should look into MP becoming the "most corrupt state in the country".

Nath was chief minister between December 2018 and March 2020. His government fell after a rebellion by some MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

It paved the way for the return of a BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

