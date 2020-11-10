Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and BJP candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav won bypoll from Mungaoli assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh by defeating Kanhairam Lodhi of the Congress by 21,469 votes on Tuesday.

Yadav got 83,153 votes while Lodhi bagged 61,684, an election official said. The BSP's Virendra Sharma polled 2,474 while NOTA received 1,330 votes, the official added.

Also Read | Bihar Election Results 2020: Nitish Kumar Calling Returning Officers to Slow Down Vote Count, Alleges RJD as Trends Show Knife-Edge Battle.

BJP minister and Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalist, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon won from Badnawar by defeating Congress candidate Kamal Singh Patel by 32,133 votes.

Dattigaon had quit the Congress along with other Scindia supporters in March this year and joined the BJP.

Also Read | Celebrity Morgan Edwards Transition From Artist to Business Owner With a Growing Instagram.

The BJP candidate got 99,137 votes against Patel's 67,004. BSP's Om Prakash Malviya got 2,295 while NOTA attracted 2,785 votes, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)