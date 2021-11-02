Bhopal, Nov 2 (PTI) The BJP has snatched Jobat (ST) Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh from Congress with the saffron party candidate Sulochana Rawat defeating her nearest rival Mahesh Patel by a margin of 6,104 votes in the bypoll, counting for which was held on Tuesday, officials said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Rawat received 68,949 votes and Patel 62,845, officials added.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Counting of votes is underway in two other Assembly constituencies of Raigaon and Prithvipur, and in the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, where bypolls were held along with Jobat on October 30.

Of the four seats for which byelections were held on Saturday, the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat were earlier held by the BJP, while Jobat and Prithvipur segments were with Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil has increased his lead over the nearest rival from Congress, Rajnarayan Singh Purni, in Khandwa by 78,959 votes, as per the trends.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

In the Raigaon Assembly seat (reserved for SC) in the Satna district, Congress candidate Kalpana Verma is leading by 12,245 votes over her BJP rival Pratima Bagri.

In the Prithvipur Assembly seat in the Niwari district, BJP's Shishupal Singh Yadav is ahead of his Congress challenger Nitendra Singh Rathore by 5,496 votes, trends showed.

A total of 48 candidates were in the fray for the bypolls held to four seats, necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs and an MP.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM on Tuesday amid tight security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)