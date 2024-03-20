Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on Wednesday flagged off 'Voter Awareness Vehicles' from Bhopal to different parts of the state where voting percentage was below 75 percent in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

A total of 75 assembly constituencies in 26 districts in the state were identified in which voting percentage was below 75 per cent. The 'Voter Awareness Vehicles' will move for around a month in these 26 districts to make people aware to exercise their franchise.

Also Read | Startup Mahakumbh: India Will Become World Leader in AI, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

After flagging off the vehicles, Rajan told media persons, "During the last state assembly elections, the assembly constituencies in which the voting percentage was less than 75 percent have been identified. There are a total of 75 such assembly constituencies in 26 districts. In these areas, voter awareness vehicles will be moved for the next one month to make people aware and to motivate them to cast their vote."

The route chart for the vehicle will be made by the district Collector and through that, campaigns will be done to make people aware by visiting most of the polling stations. There will be no EVM and VVPAT in this awareness vehicle because the election dates have been announced. Only awareness will be done in this vehicle, he added.

Also Read | 5G Data Consumption Is Four Times Faster Than 4G in India, Traffic Shows Substantial Growth Across All Telecom Circles: Report.

People will be made aware via short films, slogans, jingles and posters about the importance of voting and will be motivated to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections which will be held in four phases in the state, the officer said.

He further added, "The first phase of voting is on April 19, which will be held in six parliamentary constituencies. The second phase will be on April 26, the third phase on May 7 and fourth phase on May 13. We appeal to all the voters to cast their vote in the elections."

Meanwhile, the officer also said that voter ID cards are being made available to everyone. In case, if anyone does not have a voter ID card or it has been lost, then there is no need to worry. There are 12 types of other documents like Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, and other documents on the basis of which one can vote.

The districts in which the voter awareness vehicle will be run includes, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Katni, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Dewas, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain and Ratlam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)