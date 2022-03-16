Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyred soldier Jitendra Kumar Verma, who died in the helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was killed, an official said.

Shivraj Verma, the father of the martyred soldier, his mother Dhapu Bai and wife Sunita Verma collected the cheque from the chief minister in his chamber in the state legislative Assembly.

Jitendra, who hailed from Sehore district, was posted as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of General Rawat and was martyred in the helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December last year.

