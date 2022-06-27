Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that over 1.25 lakh people will be recruited in the government sector within the next one-and-a-half year.

"I will leave no stone unturned in the development of the Panna city. I will make better arrangements for water supply and transport. I also promise recruitment of over 1.25 lakh citizens in the government sector within the next year and a half," the CM said addressing a public rally.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Procures 187.86 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat So Far at MSP Costing Rs 37,852 Crore.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, the youngsters who wish to begin with some business would be provided with a loan of an amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakhs. We would also be providing free rations to the poor," the MP CM added.

The scheme was launched in the state on April 5 with the aim to facilitate self-employment for the youth.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

Under this scheme, the state government guarantees a loan of Rs 1 lakh - Rs 50 lakh for self-employment with subsidies on the interest rates. A goal has been set to benefit one lakh youth in the year financial year 2022-23.

"We will give a guarantee on bank loans worth Rs 140 crores for self-employment. We are working towards providing government jobs to as many youths as possible. Besides that, we are working towards bringing investment. Madhya Pradesh alone has done exports worth Rs 40,000 crore. We will also bring a startup policy in the state," Chauhan had said while launching the scheme in April. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)