Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Samsung is preparing to enhance the wireless charging capabilities of its upcoming Galaxy S26 smartphone series, though the absence of a built-in magnetic alignment is likely to disappoint some users, as per GSM Arena.

A report obtained from GSM Arena, Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S26 lineup, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to support the Qi 2.2.1 wireless charging standard. This upgrade could enable wireless charging speeds of up to 20W or potentially higher, marking a notable improvement over previous generations.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Iron Rods From Tempo Pierce Windshield of Cab Near Wakad on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Early reports had already suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 25W wireless charging, making it one of Samsung's fastest wireless-charging smartphones yet.

However, there's a catch, according to the GSM Arena, the new models will comply only with the Base Power Profile (BPP) of the Qi2 standard, rather than the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP).

Also Read | 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run' OTT Release: Where To Stream the Vibhuti-Tiwari's Comedy Film After Theatrical Run.

This means the devices won't feature the magnetic alignment that allows phones to snap directly onto compatible Qi2 accessories.

Users who wish to use magnetic wireless setups will need to rely on specially designed cases, a limitation that may disappoint enthusiasts in the premium segment.

Magnetic wireless charging, popularised in recent years, is increasingly seen as a convenience feature among flagship devices, allowing precise alignment and accessory compatibility.

Samsung's decision to once again skip native magnetic support in its flagship Galaxy S26 series could be seen as a missed opportunity, particularly as several competing smartphone manufacturers have begun embracing magnetic wireless charging solutions in their high-end devices, according to GSM Arena.

For now, the Galaxy S26 series appears set to offer a notable improvement in charging speeds, even if it stops short of delivering a fully magnetic experience.

Consumers eager to upgrade may enjoy faster wireless power but will need to adjust expectations regarding accessory compatibility.

With the official launch still ahead, Samsung fans will be watching closely to see if the company surprises the market with additional charging enhancements or magnetic solutions before release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)